Innovative Readiness Training U.S. Virgin Islands 2024

Maj. Jeremiah Gossett, 59th Dental Training Squadron dentist, performs a dental procedure on a local resident during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 2, 2024. Innovative Readiness Training provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

