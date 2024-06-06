Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC holds change of command [Image 5 of 7]

    NBVC holds change of command

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), receives his shore command pin from his son, during his change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

