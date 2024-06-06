SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), receives his shore command pin from his son, during his change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8459987
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-AS200-2113
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBVC holds change of command [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NBVC holds change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT