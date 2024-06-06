NBVC holds change of command

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), renders a salute during his change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

