SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), renders a salute during his change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8459983
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-AS200-2057
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.43 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBVC holds change of command [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NBVC holds change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
No keywords found.
