NBVC holds change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (NNS) – Capt. Daniel W. Brown relieved Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III as the commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) during a change of command ceremony held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which draws its origins from ancient customs and laws of the sea begun by early seafaring men and women.



“Changes of command are bittersweet,” said the presiding officer, Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest. “On one hand they recognize a job well done and offer a farewell to a valued leader and friend. On the other hand, it’s a time to look forward to new ideas and direction under the guidance of a new commanding officer.”



Strategically located along the Calif. coastline approximately fifty-five miles north of Los Angeles, NBVC enhances the nations combat readiness, supporting the Department of Defense National Defense Strategy through military installation management that cares for our people (service members and families), trains warfighters, and deploys warfighters.



“NBVC is a major shore facility and until you sit in the commanding officer’s seat, it’s almost impossible to describe the hundreds of diverse challenges, issues, and accomplishments that Barr has managed during his tour,” said Rosen.



Capt. Kimnach served as the commanding officer from July 2021 to June 2024, leading a diverse team of over 1,000 members. He was instrumental in transitioning NBVC into a post-pandemic environment, supporting increased operational demands and future growth across all mission areas, to include setting the stage for the arrival of the MQ-25 Stingray and the Orca Extra-Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle. He brought back the Point Mugu Air Show for the first time in eight years. As Ventura County’s largest public event, 205,000 spectators got a rare opportunity to witness the top two demonstration teams in the world at the same venue, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. With a keen focus on installation readiness, he executed the installations first Black Start Energy Resilience Exercise to evaluate and minimize mission impacts from unplanned loss of utilities. Over the course of three years, his Sailors, civilians, and work-centers were recognized Navy-wide for their countless accolades, to include earning the coveted Capt. Edward F. Ney Food Service Award.



“There can be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Capt. Kimnach is a brilliant leader,” said Rosen.



Kimnach, a native of New England, was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service, before taking the stage to address the audience with his final remarks as commanding officer of NBVC.



He thanked people by name, his family, retired service members, and highlighted the critical relationship the installation has with the community.



“I have been so fortunate to live in this amazing community,” said Kimnach. “There may be a physical fence line and gates on base, but functionally, our service members and civilian workers live in the community, shop the businesses, and send our children to local schools.”



Kimnach recited a 2021 Calif. Governors Military Council study, naming NBVC as Ventura County’s top employer, supporting 4,000 active-duty service members and 24,000 civilian jobs on its three installations, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island, while producing the county’s top economic impact at 4.6 billion dollars.



“We are so thankful to have residents and elected officials in Ventura County who support our military mission and advocate for the base,” said Kimnach. “Anyone, and everyone who supports NBVC, our missions, our Sailors, our civilians, will forever be in my heart.”



Following the reading of orders and assumption of command, Capt. Daniel “DB” Brown, a native of South Milwaukee, Wis. took command of NBVC following an assignment as the N8 Asst. Chief of Staff at U.S. 3rd Fleet. He earned his commission in 2000 via Officer Candidate School and was designated a Naval Aviator in 2002. He holds a Master of Business in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Brown is an MH-60R helicopter pilot who has accumulated over 3200 flight hours.



“For those who know me, I am a man of few words, so rest assured, we’ll all be eating cake in a few minutes,” Brown said candidly.



Brown stated his NBVC team will exceed expectations with professionalism, innovation, reliability, and accountability.



“We exist to support the Fleet, warfighters, and family by providing proactive quality services and enabling our tenant missions and objectives through safe and secure base operations,” said Brown. “The things we do matter, and I cannot be more excited to be part of this team.”



Congresswoman, the honorable Julia Brownley, Rear Adm. Kieth Hash, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center, Ventura County Supervisors Kelly Long and Janice Parvin, and Reagan Library President David Trulio were among the many distinguished guests.



By custom, the change of command ceremony must be formal and impressive as to strengthen the respect for authority and guarantee that “all hands” personally witness the official passing of command between officers who are duly authorized to assume control.



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.

