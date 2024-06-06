SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, center, speaks with Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long, during a change of command ceremony for Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8459986 VIRIN: 240607-N-AS200-2766 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.58 MB Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBVC holds change of command [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.