SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, center, speaks with Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long, during a change of command ceremony for Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
NBVC holds change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
