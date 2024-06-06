SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers remarks during his change of command ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8459985 VIRIN: 240607-N-AS200-2598 Resolution: 5469x3646 Size: 12.3 MB Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBVC holds change of command [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.