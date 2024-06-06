NBVC holds change of command

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (June 7, 2024) NNS – Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, left, and Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, pose for a photo during their change of command ceremony for Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

