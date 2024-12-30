Naval Base Ventura County 2024 Year in Review

Courtesy Photo | PORT HUENEME, Calif (March, 2024) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORT HUENEME, Calif (March, 2024) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Manta Ray Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) prototype, completed full-scale, in-water testing in the Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu Sea Range, March 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman) see less | View Image Page

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) year-in-review highlights game changers, historic events, and significant achievements of the Navy’s premiere shore installation; supporting the Fleet, Family, and Warfighter.

-

-

JANUARY - The U.S. Air Force conducted its first ever Bamboo Eagle exercise, using the Point Mugu Sea Range to provide multi-domain maritime warfare elements.



“Bamboo Eagle provided advanced training in a disaggregated, multi-domain scenario in order to sustain and strengthen the ability of the joint and coalition force to prevail in any conflict,” said Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.



During the exercise, airmen from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron provided real-world aerial transport and ground security for F-16 jets assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy onboard Point Mugu.

-

FEBRUARY – The U.S. General Services Administration announced that the Navy’s 2nd “robot ship,” the Ghost Fleet Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), Nomad, homeported at Port Hueneme, would be sent to auction.



The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office in cooperation with the Fleet, used the Nomad as a testbed to explore and refine concepts of operations relating to future large USVs. During its service the Nomad completed an autonomous Pacific Ocean transit (4,421 nautical miles (nm)), successfully demonstrated live fire trials, and participated in Exercise RIMPAC.

-

MARCH – FATHOMWERX hosted a FIRST Robotics Hueneme Port Regional Competition, a collaborative space for innovation and technology transfer between the Oxnard Harbor District, Naval Base Ventura County, the Economic Development Collaborative, and Matter Labs. The event brought 1,500 high school students from across the world, along with their 51 life-sized robots to test the power of collaboration and measure the effectiveness of innovations.

-

MARCH – The Manta Ray, a state-of-the-art, Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) prototype, completed full-scale testing at the Point Mugu Sea Range. According to Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Manta Ray demonstrated its potential for rapid response in both national defense deployment and scientific contexts.



“Our successful, full-scale Manta Ray testing validates the vehicle’s readiness to advance toward real-world operations after being rapidly assembled in the field from modular subsections,” said Dr. Kyle Woerner, DARPA program manager for Manta Ray. “The combination of cross-country modular transportation, in-field assembly, and subsequent deployment demonstrates a first-of-kind capability for an extra-large UUV.”



Later in the year, Google Earth satellite images of the vehicle berthed at a NBVC, Port Hueneme Wharf went “viral” on the internet and social media with millions of viewers commenting on the look of its futuristic design. One major news outlet reported the sighting as, ‘Huge Underwater Drone Looks Like a Docked Star Wars Spaceship.’

-

APRIL – NBVC, Port Hueneme officially opened the newly constructed Victoria Gate.



“After months of planning, design, and construction, these newly completed upgrades to Victoria Gate will provide much-needed enhancements to access control at Port Hueneme,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. "This work has enhanced our force protection capabilities and will improve the safety of our installation, mission, and community."

-

APRIL - Nearly 100 people gathered to honor the iconic EA-6B Prowler at Missile Park, Point Mugu, during and event hosted by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division to commemorate the aircrafts five decades of service. The ceremony featured the unveiling of a bronze plaque, a lasting tribute to the aircraft and the Point Mugu personnel who ensured its long and storied service from 1971 to 2019.



"The EA-6B depended on the experts here, whose work was enabled and supported by Point Mugu's resources and infrastructure," said Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, NAWCWD.

-

MAY – The Port Hueneme Navy galley, known as the Gold Coast Beestro, was recognized as the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award (Ney) winner for five-star food service excellence in the Best General Ashore Mess category, May 17, 2024.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy Food Service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.

-

MAY – NBVC hosted the 10th annual Point Mugu Surf Contest near the legendary Pelican Point surf break, during an open base event attended by nearly 4,000 excited spectators cheering on 100 competitors from around the world.



“This event was such a success because of outstanding community support,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC, and surf competitor. “We are so lucky to be part of such an incredible community, and it’s our honor to open these private beaches, and host an event that celebrates the great culture and way of life in southern Calif.”

-

JUNE - Capt. Daniel W. Brown relieved Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III as the commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) during a historic change of command ceremony held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, June 7, 2024.



“NBVC is a major critical shore facility and until you sit in the commanding officer’s seat, it’s almost impossible to describe the hundreds of diverse challenges, issues, and accomplishments that has to be managed,” said the presiding officer, Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest.



During remarks, Brown stated his NBVC team will exceed expectations with professionalism, innovation, reliability, and accountability.



“We exist to support the Fleet, warfighters, and family by providing proactive quality services and enabling our tenant missions and objectives through safe and secure base operations,” said Brown. “The things we do matter, and I cannot be more excited to be part of this team.”

-

JUNE – Established in 1974 and founded by Vice Adm. Robert C. Gooding, the commander of Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) School based at NBVC, Port Hueneme, celebrated 50 years of educating and training the Navy’s best and brightest acquisitions and engineering minds.



“This celebration provided a great opportunity to look back at great figures in our community and recognize their efforts in shaping our leadership and technical levels,” said Capt. Neil Sexton, the EDO Schoolhouse commanding officer.

-

JUNE - Master-at-Arms (MA) 1st Class Blas Diaz, from Hialeah, Fla, assigned to NBVC, force protection team, is the commands first enlisted Sailor to earn the Navy Security Force (NSF) Senior Specialist insignia, May 20, 2024.



The NSF insignia program officially began in April 2022 with the release of NAVADMIN 094/22. The program allows active duty and reserve Sailors in the Navy Security Force community to earn a qualification that indicates their mastery of security force knowledge.

-

JUNE - The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum welcomed more than 750 visitors to its annual event, Seabee Fest. Guests were greeted by interactive Seabee booths and demonstrations explaining various Seabee rates (general enlisted occupations), equipment displays, information tables, and hands-on activities.



“Kids become pilots because they went to an air show and became inspired,” said Mike Barbusca of El Cajon, Calif, a retired Builder 1st Class from Construction Battalion Unit (CBU) 413. “It’s the same for the Seabee Fest, one of these kids here today might put on a uniform and become a Seabee. That is a meaningful experience.”

-

JUNE – Point Mugu hosted the Seventh Armed Forces Triathlon. The event was dominated by Navy athletes with Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker earning his 7th Triathlon championship.

-

JULY - Capt. Angel Santiago assumed command of Naval Construction Group One (NCG1) from Capt. Gordon E. “Tres” Meek.



"Today we face an environment of strategic competition,” remarked the presiding officer, Rear Adm. Duttlinger, deputy commander, Naval Construction Forces, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “Our adversaries are expanding their influence, undermining the very principles of freedom and democracy. We must remain vigilant and proactive. The Seabee community plays a pivotal role in this landscape, exemplifying ingenuity, dedication, and an unbreakable, Can-Do Spirit.”

-

AUGUST - Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division made headline news after conducting the first land-based demonstration of the Transferrable Rearming Mechanism (TRAM), which will enable U.S. Navy surface combatants to reload missile canisters into their MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS) at sea.



“During my tenure, we will set the Navy on track to deliver the game-changing capability to rearm our warships at sea,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, during a speech at Columbia University. “Being able to quickly rearm our warships’ vertical launch tubes at sea will significantly increase forward, persistent combat power with the current force. No longer will our combatants need to withdraw from combat for extended periods to return for vulnerable in-port reloading of weapon systems.”

-

AUGUST - E-2D Advanced Hawkeye air crew of the “Black Eagles” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, returned to their Point Mugu homeport, after completing operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

-

SEPTEMBER - U.S. and allied forces joined academic and industry partners to conduct Gray Flag 2024, an annual test event hosted by Naval Test Wing Pacific and VX-9 at Point Mugu which included multiple allied partners.



"Our nation’s success in future conflicts depends on how well we can integrate and jointly operate with our allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander and Naval Air Systems Command’s Chief of Test. “The CNO said it best in NAVPLAN 2024: The U.S. Navy fights in a warfighting ecosystem. As we continue to deter aggression and protect the freedom of the seas, we aren’t operating alone. We shouldn’t test alone either.”



“Gray Flag 2024 was an opportunity to bring together a diverse group of participants from different branches of the military, academic partners, science and technology leaders, and allied partners,” said Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore Capt. David Halpern.

-

OCTOBER – For the first time, the Halifax-class frigate His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Regina, participated in Joint Littoral Targeting Exercise 2024 (JoLTEX 24) with U.S. Navy in the Point Mugu Sea Range.



“The successful launch of a Harpoon Block II missile at a littoral (or near-shore) target reinforces a critical capability for Canada’s Pacific Fleet and the Royal Canadian Navy,” said Commodore Dave Mazur, Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific. “JoLTEX provided our sailors with a valuable training opportunity to exercise the targeting process through to the firing of a live missile in support of land forces. The capacity to do this in a complex environment is an essential aspect of joint and multinational operations.”

-

OCTOBER - Over 60 volunteer Sailors and civilians assigned to NAWCWD, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) and NBVC, participated in an annual coastal cleanup on the remote beaches of San Nicolas Island (SNI), the most isolated of the Calif. Channel Islands, located sixty-five miles offshore.



“We collected over 1,160 lbs. of marine debris, with the heaviest single object being a metal buoy at 109 lbs.,” said William “Bill” Hoyer, natural resources manager, NBVC. “Most debris were plastic, having washed ashore from afar, with some commercial lobster fishing gear and treated timbers also collected.”



“Programs such as this one demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to stewardship of natural resources,” said Capt. Dan “DB” Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. “NBVC has a long tradition of supporting programs that foster community service and protect the environment while also increasing public awareness and understanding of America's Navy."

-

OCTOBER - Seven members of an endangered bird species were released into the wild at Point Mugu, three of which were hatched and raised at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.



Point Mugu encompasses around 2,200 acres of wetlands, including the largest functioning salt marsh in coastal Southern Calif. The vegetated marshes of Mugu Lagoon, which constitute more than 25% of the potential habitat for the light-footed Ridgway’s rail bird, provide a crucial sanctuary for this endangered species.

-

NOVEMBER – The U.S. Coast Guard officially opened Air Station Ventura onboard NBVC, Point, featuring a $70 million state-of-the-art, 48,000 square foot hangar and a 12,000 square foot administration facility. This new facility is expected to house three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and approximately 100 personnel, significantly enhancing the Coast Guard's capabilities in the region.



“The establishment of Air Station Ventura is a critical development for the Coast Guard’s operations within the Eleventh District area of responsibility,” said Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, commander, Coast Guard District Eleven. “This new station offers ready resources that provide safety and security to the maritime community. This is a monumental day for the air crews and for the community in which they serve."

-

NOVEMBER - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, homeported at NBVC, Port Hueneme, deployed to Antarctica for the first time since 1994. The Seabees operated within a military-contractor project delivery model to construct infrastructure that supports the installation of a new buildings at McMurdo Station, the primary logistics hub for the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP).



"This is a monumental mission for the Naval Construction Force, being our first return to Antarctica in 30 years.” said Lt. Cmdr. Corey Cattano, officer in charge of the detachment, “We are excited to continue the legacy of the Seabees at the United States' most southern port by delivering high quality construction to the National Science Foundation. Our Seabees are ready to showcase their world-class construction skills to ensure McMurdo Station remains fully operational to support vital scientific research."

-

DECEMBER - The "Wallbangers" of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117 returned to their home base at Point Mugu, in time for the holidays, following a five-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, Abraham Lincoln CSG (ABECSG), to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations.



“During this deployment, our squadron accomplished unprecedented tasking, and we not only strived but excelled, thus catapulting our community into the future,” said Cmdr. Paul Reyes, commanding officer of VAW-117. “The months out at sea were difficult and tenuous, but we stayed vigilant and dedicated. I am extremely proud and in awe of the commitment, execution and professionalism of the Wallbangers.”

-

DECEMBER - The National Pollution Funds Center announced it would provide a $1.1 million allotment to restore wetlands area impacted by a 2011 plane crash at Point Mugu. The restoration work will be facilitated by state and federal trustees from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFW-OSPR), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Navy.



The funding agreement stems from a comprehensive assessment of damages to marsh habitat within Mugu Lagoon wetlands. Funds will go toward restoring, rehabilitating, replacing or acquiring the equivalent of the damaged natural resources.

-

DECEMBER – Point Mugu supported logistic movement of The Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), and other senior military leadership as they attended the 2024 Reagan National Defense Forum.



Logistic support also included coordination for the CNO visit to the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) manufacturing facility in Long Beach, Calif. The Orca XLUUV is one of several unmanned maritime systems programs that the Navy is developing and acquiring to expand to the hybrid Fleet, which will be based at NBVC, Port Hueneme.



“Getting Orca into the hands of our warfighters will help us get after my project 33 targets because she is another player - with some really unique capabilities - on the field in America's Warfighting Navy,” said Franchetti. “Orca, and other platforms like her, are an important step forward as we drive towards our future hybrid fleet, which is going be composed of manned and unmanned platforms. It's a hybrid fleet that we know we will need to maintain our warfighting advantage.”

-

-

NBVC, located 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles along the Ventura coastline, is a critical Navy asset that allows direct access to restricted air and sea space in the 36,000 square miles of the Point Mugu Sea Range. NBVC is composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.



For further information visit:

DVIDs: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NBVC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavalBaseVenturaCounty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/navalbaseventuracounty/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBVCCalifornia