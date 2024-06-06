Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ and her daughter, Jennifer Newman, reveal the historical plaque on their late family’s prior residence, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Their family, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Olds and Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, made history at Langley and received the honor to have a house marked in their remembrance because of their dedication to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 20:38
|Photo ID:
|8459348
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-ES095-1002
|Resolution:
|4773x3130
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
