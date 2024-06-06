Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ and her daughter, Jennifer Newman, reveal the historical plaque on their late family’s prior residence, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Their family, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Olds and Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, made history at Langley and received the honor to have a house marked in their remembrance because of their dedication to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8459348 VIRIN: 240606-F-ES095-1002 Resolution: 4773x3130 Size: 1.71 MB Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.