    Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 1 of 7]

    Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, gives a speech during the house dedication of World War II and Vietnam War fighter pilots, Maj. Gen. Robert Olds and Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’, and daughter of Robin Olds, shared that he used to sit on the front lawn of this house and watched aircraft flying around base as a child, which inspired him to become a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8459345
    VIRIN: 240606-F-ES095-1009
    Resolution: 5070x3297
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    633d Air Base Wing
    Installation Commander
    Robin Olds
    Christina Olds
    633d ABW
    Robert Olds

