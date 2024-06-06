Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, gives a speech during the house dedication of World War II and Vietnam War fighter pilots, Maj. Gen. Robert Olds and Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’, and daughter of Robin Olds, shared that he used to sit on the front lawn of this house and watched aircraft flying around base as a child, which inspired him to become a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

