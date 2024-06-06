Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ speaks to an audience prior to a book-signing, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Olds took the audience on a journey through her father and grandfather’s remarkable lives and years of dedicated service in the U.S. Air Force during her nationwide book tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8459351 VIRIN: 240606-F-ES095-1006 Resolution: 5057x4024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.