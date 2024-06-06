Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ autographs a fan’s book at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Olds’ book provides a deeply personal perspective on the life and legacy of her father, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, offering insights into his military experience and wartime knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

