Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

A U.S. Air Force Capt. Angela Owusuaa, 633d Air Base Wing command executive, receives an autograph from Christina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. During Olds’ visit, she shared stories about her father and grandfather and the legacy they had in the Air Force, sharing their knowledge with the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

