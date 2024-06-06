Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ and her daughter Jennifer Newman, gives a speech during the house dedication ceremony, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Olds talked about her experience growing up with both a grandfather and father that served as fighter pilots stationed at JBLE and the impact their leadership had on her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

