    Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 3 of 7]

    Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Chrsitina Olds, author of ‘Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds,’ and her daughter Jennifer Newman, gives a speech during the house dedication ceremony, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 6, 2024. Olds talked about her experience growing up with both a grandfather and father that served as fighter pilots stationed at JBLE and the impact their leadership had on her. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8459347
    VIRIN: 240606-F-ES095-1001
    Resolution: 5463x3776
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Christina Olds visits JBLE for historical house dedication [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    633d Air Base Wing
    Installation Commander
    Robin Olds
    Christina Olds
    633d ABW
    Robert Olds

