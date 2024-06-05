A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command asks a question after a presentation during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. CG24 is designed to build partner nation civilian and military capacity in response to a major disaster and to strengthen hemispheric cooperation and collaboration between regional humanitarian entities both military and security forces.
