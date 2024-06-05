Tech. Sgt. Dustin Mayo assigned to the 355th Medical Group, participates in a group training activity during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. The coordinated response between the United States and Central American countries and the timely arrival of humanitarian assistance can make the difference between life and death for many communities during natural disasters or unplanned contingency operations.

