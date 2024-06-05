A CENTAM Guardian participant asks a question after a presentation during CENTAM Guardian Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. This training split medical personnel into groups to share and compare medical procedures conducted during disaster relief.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8455351 VIRIN: 240604-F-KD333-1509 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.98 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.