Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTAM Guardian Phase II [Image 5 of 12]

    CENTAM Guardian Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A CENTAM Guardian participant asks a question after a presentation during CENTAM Guardian Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. This training split medical personnel into groups to share and compare medical procedures conducted during disaster relief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8455351
    VIRIN: 240604-F-KD333-1509
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Costa Rica
    LSGE24
    CG24
    CENTAMGuardian24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT