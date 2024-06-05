A CENTAM Guardian participant follows along a presentation during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. The coordinated response between the United States and Central American countries and the timely arrival of humanitarian assistance can make the difference between life and death for many communities during natural disasters or unplanned contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8455339
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-KD333-1382
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT