Gerardo Solano, a Pan American Health Organization representative, gives a presentation during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. CG24 is designed to build partner nation civilian and military capacity in response to a major disaster and to strengthen hemispheric cooperation and collaboration between regional humanitarian entities both military and security forces.

Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Location: SAN JOSE, CR