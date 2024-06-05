U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, CENTAM Guardian 24 Exercise Director, U.S. Southern Command, speaks to CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II participants at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. CG24 aims to enhance and sustain professional relationships that allow the U.S. to plan future humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8455367 VIRIN: 240604-F-KD333-6388 Resolution: 4892x3357 Size: 3.05 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.