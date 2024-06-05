Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 3 of 12]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Daniel Rincón, a Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance representative, gives a presentation during CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, June 4, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8455337
    VIRIN: 240604-F-KD333-4319
    Resolution: 4770x3493
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Costa Rica
    LSGE24
    CG24
    CENTAMGuardian24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT