Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of a hangar in Swanton, Ohio, April 14, 2024. Van Tassel, the 180FW Airman of the Year award recipient for 2023, uses the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) to pay for college while she serves her country and volunteers for her community.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8446680
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-DL835-1297
|Resolution:
|7566x5151
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Future Without Limits [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT