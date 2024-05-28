Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel and Staff Sgt. Tori Martin; both Intelligence Operations Analysts assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing; review a flight plan on the flight line in Swanton; Ohio; April 14; 2024. Van Tassel won the 180FW Outstanding Airman of the Year award in 2023 which recognizes her superior leadership; job performance and personal achievement.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8446676
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-DL835-1296
|Resolution:
|6651x5039
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Future Without Limits [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
