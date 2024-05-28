Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Future Without Limits [Image 5 of 7]

    A Future Without Limits

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, demonstrates an intelligence briefing in Swanton, Ohio, April 23, 2024. Van Tassel won the 180FW Outstanding Airman of the Year award in 2023 which recognizes her superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2014
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:22
    Photo ID: 8446678
    VIRIN: 140423-Z-DL835-1299
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
