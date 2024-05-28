A Future Without Limits

At 21 years old, Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, has propelled her future opportunities with an array of impressive military and civilian achievements in just her first three years in the Ohio Air National Guard. While serving her country, Van Tassel is attending college and has volunteered more than 150 hours for her community.



Following in her older brother’s footsteps, Van Tassel said she joined the Ohio Air National Guard for the educational, financial and life benefits.



“I saw the benefits it provided for my brother and once I graduated high school, I thought to myself ‘why not join the military and set myself up for success in the future?’” said Van Tassel.



Using her Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) benefits she is pursuing a degree in Security and Intelligence at The Ohio State University where she maintains a 4.0 GPA.



“My major is really a mix of political science, criminal justice, and psychology classes. It is so interesting. I’m a history minor too and it all ties into my military job really well.”



As an Intelligence Operations Analyst, Van Tassel plays a pivotal role by analyzing, reporting, and distributing information to key stake holders to streamline decision processes and ensure mission success.



“I like to explain my job to people as ‘I am the pilot’s personal nerd’, like their own personal google”, she explains. “But my biggest motivator is that I know when I come to drill and when I do my job, I play a part in protecting the country.”



Since enlisting in 2021, Van Tassel has consistently demonstrated her abilities and unbridled potential through meticulous research and a spirited desire to propel mission readiness.



She played a critical role as a member of the Intelligence Flight team during a recent readiness exercise, conducting the Opposed Surface Attack Tactics briefing for 112th Fighter Squadron pilots- an intelligence function typically reserved for senior analysts, briefed 48 F-16 pilots on integrated enemy threats, ensured compliance with handling of classified information as the Intelligence Oversight Program Manager and was awarded the 180FW Outstanding Airman of the Year for 2023.



The Toledo, Ohio native said her most proud military accomplishment to date took place during Exercise Northern Lightning 2023 where she served as the Intelligence Team Lead.



“I had never been put in a position of leadership like that”, said Van Tassel. “To see that other intelligence analysts who are extremely smart and really know what they’re doing were listening to me, and I was able to really talk to them and help them and lead a team, that was really empowering.”



During this exercise, Van Tassel spearheaded joint intelligence processes, refined techniques and integrated intelligence assessments across U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines Corps and U.S. Air Force platforms and her performance earned her a coin from the Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. David B. Johnson.



“I couldn’t have done it without my great support system and great team,” she said. “I was really thankful that my leadership was able to give me the opportunity to prove myself because they believed in me when I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it or not.”



Van Tassel’s college and personal record serves as an equally impressive example of her consistent drive for service, self-improvement and excellence.



The Dean’s List recipient is a committed student athlete and volunteers her time with The Ohio State Equestrian Team, giving lessons to children and participating in community clean-up and clothing drive events.



When asked how she finds the motivation to keep pushing herself to achieve, Van Tassel explained that she maintains a mindset that prioritizes self-improvement over recognition.



“I don’t do things because I want to win awards. I always try to challenge myself to do hard things so that when, in any part of my life, more hard things come along, I know I can face it and not back down’, she said.



Despite her long list of accolades in such a short time span, Van Tassel is quick to express her genuine gratitude and appreciation for her two most important motivators in her life: her family and her military leadership.



“I am so thankful to my brother for leading the way and showing me that it’s not impossible to do the military. I am so thankful for my parents and how they raised me to be somebody that strives for success, somebody that doesn’t stop until the jobs done,” said Van Tassel. “Without the leadership and guidance, I have been given from my intelligence team, I would not be nearly as successful. They have provided me with the opportunities, challenges and the support and kindness I need so that when I do fail or when I do come up short, there’s just always such a great community supporting me. That is what has made me successful at what I do.”



As for the future, Van Tassel is swift to acknowledge that her future would be difficult to forecast but is full of different pathways, truly a future without limits.



“I like to leave a lot of doors open. I know there’s always going to be a place for me in the military,” Van Tassel said. “So, I am really just trying to explore different routes and see where I can make the most difference.”



This summer, Van Tassel is looking forward to working with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and continuing to learn and explore her talent and interests.



“I just want to make a difference. Whether it’s in my community, my nation, I just want to be able to be helpful.”

