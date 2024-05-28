Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, demonstrates an intelligence briefing in Swanton, Ohio, April 23, 2024. Van Tassel uses the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) to pay for college while she serves her country and volunteers for her community.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8446677
|VIRIN:
|140423-Z-DL835-1300
|Resolution:
|6146x4126
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Future Without Limits [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
