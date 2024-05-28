Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16 fighting Falcon on the 180FW flight line in Swanton, Ohio, April 14, 2024. Van Tassel, a Toledo, Ohio native, uses the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) to pay for college while she serves her country and volunteers for her community.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8446674
|VIRIN:
|240414-Z-DL835-1295
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Future Without Limits [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
