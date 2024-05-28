Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16 fighting Falcon on the 180FW flight line in Swanton, Ohio, April 14, 2024. Van Tassel, a Toledo, Ohio native, uses the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) to pay for college while she serves her country and volunteers for her community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:22 Photo ID: 8446674 VIRIN: 240414-Z-DL835-1295 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.4 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Future Without Limits [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.