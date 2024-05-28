Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Future Without Limits [Image 1 of 7]

    A Future Without Limits

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16 fighting Falcon on the 180FW flight line in Swanton, Ohio, April 14, 2024. Van Tassel, a Toledo, Ohio native, uses the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program (ONGSP) to pay for college while she serves her country and volunteers for her community.

