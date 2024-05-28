A Future Without Limits

Senior Airman Nina Van Tassel, an Intelligence Operations Analyst assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, demonstrates an intelligence briefing in Swanton, Ohio, April 23, 2024. Van Tassel won the 180FW Outstanding Airman of the Year award in 2023 which recognizes her superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.

Date Taken: 04.23.2014 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 Location: SWANTON, OH, US