U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Agile Combat Employment tackles persistent logistical challenges by adapting innovative techniques on a larger scale and in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8445996 VIRIN: 240603-F-NJ333-1065 Resolution: 4659x3100 Size: 6.38 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.