U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Agile Combat Employment tackles persistent logistical challenges by adapting innovative techniques on a larger scale and in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8445996
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-NJ333-1065
|Resolution:
|4659x3100
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
