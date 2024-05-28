A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Applying Agile Combat Employment tactics in an operational environment increases our survivability while generating more flexible options to employ combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 Photo ID: 8445991 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS