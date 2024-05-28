Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing assemble a communication fly-away kit during tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. The CFK provides critical command and control capabilities in austere environments, furthering the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project airpower any time, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo)

