Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron tactical airfield operations cell cheer as a partner C-130 flies by during tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Providing opportunities to train and work with our partners maximizes our collective strengths and builds trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)

