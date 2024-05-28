A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assembles a communication fly-away kit during tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. The CFK provides critical command and control capabilities in austere environments, furthering the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project airpower any time, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8445994 VIRIN: 240603-F-NJ333-1110 Resolution: 5442x3621 Size: 9.68 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.