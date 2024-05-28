U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron tactical airfield operations cell prepares for a partner C-130 to arrive within the drop zone during tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Opportunities to train and work with our partners maximizes our collective strengths and builds trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 Photo ID: 8445992 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS