Tactical airfield integration exemplifies ACE

A U.S. Air Force ground transportation operations superintendent assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a military convoy during tactical airfield integration training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 3, 2024. Applying Agile Combat Employment tactics in an operational environment increases our survivability while generating more flexible options to employ combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo)

