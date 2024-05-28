World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, and Dany Patrix hold up a photo of Ceo’s former infantry regiment at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Activated too late to deploy for World War I, the division remained in the Army's reserve until World War II, when it was sent to Europe. Renowned for fighting back fierce German counterattacks, the division earned the nickname "Iron Men of Metz" for fighting to liberate and defend the town. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 by SrA Edgar Grimaldo