Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, and Dany Patrix hold up a photo of Ceo’s former infantry regiment at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Activated too late to deploy for World War I, the division remained in the Army's reserve until World War II, when it was sent to Europe. Renowned for fighting back fierce German counterattacks, the division earned the nickname "Iron Men of Metz" for fighting to liberate and defend the town. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8444927
    VIRIN: 240601-F-VY348-4877
    Resolution: 5027x3664
    Size: 877.78 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers
    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    ceo
    DDay 80
    WW 2 veteran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT