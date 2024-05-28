Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 6 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, talks with a room full of U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers about his time fighting during World War 2, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the D-Day and World War II veterans as we preserve their heritage to secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8444922
    VIRIN: 240601-F-VY348-9944
    Resolution: 5384x3770
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

