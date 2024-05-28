World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, talks with a room full of U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers about his time fighting during World War 2, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the D-Day and World War II veterans as we preserve their heritage to secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

