Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, talks with a room full of U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers about his time fighting during World War 2, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. By never forgetting what happened here eight decades ago, we pay fitting tribute to the D-Day and World War II veterans as we preserve their heritage to secure a future of peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8444922
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-VY348-9944
|Resolution:
|5384x3770
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
