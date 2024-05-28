World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, shares anecdotes with U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers, about his time in the service, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

