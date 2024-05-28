Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 3 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, shares anecdotes with U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers, about his time in the service, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
    VIRIN: 240601-F-VY348-2403
    Location: FR
    TAGS

    Normandy
    Ceo
    DDay 80
    WW 2 veteran

