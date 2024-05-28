Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, walks into Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Ceo spoke with U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers about his past experiences as infantry, where he was awarded the purple heart, alongside many other awards for his service. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35 Photo ID: 8444921 VIRIN: 240601-F-VY348-1701 Resolution: 5292x3878 Size: 1.26 MB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.