    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 2 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, does a dance at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Ceo spoke with U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers about his past experiences as infantry, where he was awarded the purple heart, alongside many other awards for his service. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

