U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Gordon, 37th Airlift Wing pilot, speaks with Mr. Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8444925
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-VY348-5250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT