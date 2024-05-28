World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Gordon, 37th Airlift Wing pilot, speaks with Mr. Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

