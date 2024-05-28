Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 8 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Gordon, 37th Airlift Wing pilot, speaks with Mr. Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
