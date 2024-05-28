Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, talks with a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world – as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining ready and postured to face regional and global threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35 Photo ID: 8444916 VIRIN: 240601-F-VY348-9658 Resolution: 6038x4010 Size: 930.61 KB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.