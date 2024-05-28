Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 4 of 9]

    World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Ceo Bauer, Former 377th Infantry Regiment rifleman, talks with a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world – as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining ready and postured to face regional and global threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 14:35
    This work, World War 2 veteran Ceo, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

