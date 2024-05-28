TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Carrick, the chief cook of G Troop RSS 278th ACR,

conducts marksmanship training at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. Carrick has served with the Tennessee National Guard for 11 years, following his deployment to Afghanistan in 2012 as a member of the Maryland National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

