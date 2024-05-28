TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct marksmanship training at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. Students in the course are instructed on M4 fundamentals and zeroing procedures to relay the information to their units effectively. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

