Tennessee National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conduct marksmanship training at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. The design of the FLLC enhances first-line leaders’ ability to complete all tactical, technical, and administrative duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8444911
|VIRIN:
|240411-Z-HJ056-1177
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|484.17 KB
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
