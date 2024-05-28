TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Collin Rollins, a heavy equipment operator of 194th Engineering Brigade 913th ECC, reloads a magazine at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. The purpose of the FLLC is to develop knowledge of weapons capabilities, Range SOPs, medical proficiency, and to enhance esprit de corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 Location: SMYRNA, TN, US