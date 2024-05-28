Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24 [Image 2 of 6]

    TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Irwin, a leading NCOIC in the HHD 117th MP Battalion, conducts marksmanship training at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. Irwin enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in 2014 and lives in Cleveland, TN. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

