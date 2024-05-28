TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Irwin, a leading NCOIC in the HHD 117th MP Battalion, conducts marksmanship training at the First Line Leadership Course at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. Irwin enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in 2014 and lives in Cleveland, TN. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
