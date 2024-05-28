A First Line Leadership Course student shoots a M4 at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, April 11, 2024. These junior NCOs are the first level of leadership to engage with newly enlisted Soldiers and are typically mentors to those Soldiers in the early stages of their military careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8444917
|VIRIN:
|240411-Z-HJ056-1346
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|168.06 KB
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TNNG Practices Marksmanship at FLLC 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT