    Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7]

    Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, chats with (from left to right) Karen Crosby, his mother-in-law, and Liz Jennings after the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Jennings thanked his wife for supporting him during his 23 years of service during his farewell address.

    “Liz stands shoulder-to-shoulder with me,” said Jennings. “She has made me the Soldier I am today.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8444301
    VIRIN: 240601-A-AH488-5498
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Military family
    Military Police
    spouse appreciation
    Heartfelt

