Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, chats with (from left to right) Karen Crosby, his mother-in-law, and Liz Jennings after the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Jennings thanked his wife for supporting him during his 23 years of service during his farewell address.



“Liz stands shoulder-to-shoulder with me,” said Jennings. “She has made me the Soldier I am today.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

