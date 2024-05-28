Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Jennings, outgoing detachment sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 941st Military Police (MP) Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), speaks to a formation of Soldiers from the unit during the change of responsibility ceremony, June 1, 2024, at the State Military Reservation, in Concord, N.H. Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Charest assumed responsibility from Jennings.



“Just remember, when it gets hard and tough, you are never in the fight alone,” said Jennings. “Call upon your brothers and sisters, and they will fight alongside you, no matter the situation.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Location: CONCORD, US